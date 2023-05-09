Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its first quarter.
The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $137.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.5 million.
Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $615 million.
