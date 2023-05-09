LegalZoom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter. The Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million.

