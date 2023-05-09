LivePerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.
The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $107.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $99 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $387 million to $401 million.
