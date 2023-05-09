Novavax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $293.9 million in its first quarter.
The vaccine maker posted revenue of $81 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.
Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX