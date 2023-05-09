The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Occidental: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 9, 2023 at 4:44 p.m. EDT

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $7.26 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

