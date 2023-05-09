Occidental: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion.
The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $7.26 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY