PHX Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $16 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 million.
