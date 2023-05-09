PlayAGS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $334,000 in its first quarter.
The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.5 million.
PlayAGS shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.52, a fall of 8% in the last 12 months.
