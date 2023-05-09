ProAssurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.
The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $272.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.9 million.
