Q2 Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $516,000 in its first quarter.
The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $153 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $155 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $617.7 million to $629.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO