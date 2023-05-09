Q2 Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $516,000 in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $153 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $617.7 million to $629.7 million.

