RingCentral: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. — BELMONT, Calif. — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $54.4 million in its first quarter.
The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $533.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 76 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $537 million for the fiscal second quarter.
RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNG