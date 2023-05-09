Similarweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GIVATAYIM, Israel — GIVATAYIM, Israel — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $53.3 million to $53.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $221 million to $222 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMWB

GiftOutline Gift Article