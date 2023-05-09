Skyward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.
The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.
