SmileDirectClub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDC