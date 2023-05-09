Squarespace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $502,000.
The a software company posted revenue of $237 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $245 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $969 million to $981 million.
