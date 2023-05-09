Squarespace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $502,000. The New York-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The a software company posted revenue of $237 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $245 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $969 million to $981 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQSP

GiftOutline Gift Article