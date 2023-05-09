Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.
The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $463.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.9 million.
Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.
