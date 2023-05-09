Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.