Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.9 million.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.1 million.
Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN