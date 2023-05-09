Tempur Sealy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $85.3 million.
The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.
Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.
