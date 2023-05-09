The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.5 million in its first quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.
The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $565 million.
_____
