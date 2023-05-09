TransDigm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $304 million.
The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.
TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.31 to $24.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.41 billion to $6.5 billion.
