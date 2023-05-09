TransDigm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $304 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $5.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.98 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.46 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.31 to $24.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.41 billion to $6.5 billion.

