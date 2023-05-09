VTEX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — LONDON — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, VTEX said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $45.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

