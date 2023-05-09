Waters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILFORD, Mass. — MILFORD, Mass. — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $140.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $684.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $695.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.52 to $2.62. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.55 to $12.75 per share.

