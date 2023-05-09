Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good news: President Joe Biden is finally talking to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders about raising the debt ceiling. The administration continues to insist that the borrowing limit be extended with no strings attached, but the president has budged, and rightly so. House Republicans will need to budge as well.

A deal can be done so long as both sides agree, first, that the fiscal outlook requires urgent attention and, second, that defaulting on the government’s obligations — a likely consequence of breaching the debt ceiling — should be out of the question. The needed compromise must acknowledge both truths.

So far there’s little sign of it, even as financial markets have begun to price in a possible default as soon as next month. Democrats attack the debt ceiling on principle, arguing that the relevant borrowing decisions have already been legislated and should meet no resistance. This is wrong. The ordinary budget process gives the debt implications of changes in taxes and spending too little weight. Congress often obscures them by design — phasing out spending and phasing in extra taxes to meet distant fiscal targets, without intending those changes to ever take effect. A periodic check on rising debt, with measures to rein it back when needed, makes sense.

Yet they’re right that the current cap is badly designed. Any nominal figure for debt will be exceeded in due course even under the most prudent fiscal oversight, thanks to economic growth and inflation. A better rule would look at projected debt as a proportion of gross domestic product. If this ratio is on track to keep rising, as it is in the US, the debt isn’t sustainable and spending cuts or higher taxes are required. How to devise a better rule based on debt sustainability should be on the agenda.

Meantime, House Republicans have passed a measure to raise the cap, impose stringent restraints on discretionary spending, cut planned outlays to fight climate change and bolster the Internal Revenue Service, and attach new work requirements to food-stamp payments and welfare programs. This proposal is hardly an invitation to compromise: Republicans are demanding fiscal surrender, knowing Democrats won’t go along.

But this doesn’t relieve Biden of the duty to negotiate. He should propose spending cuts and revenue increases consistent with the Democrats’ main priorities. In the short term, that might mean freezing discretionary spending in inflation-adjusted terms — splitting the difference between the president’s budget and the Republican proposal. Curbing tax expenditures in the form of itemized income-tax deductions could find support in both parties. So might a higher corporate-tax rate combined with full expensing for investment. Stronger work requirements make sense for some kinds of welfare spending, but not all (Medicaid should be excluded).

Looking ahead, it’s essential to include changes to Social Security and Medicare. Both programs are extremely costly and heading toward technical insolvency. Excluding them from consideration makes the budget problem almost impossible to solve. For the purposes of striking a deal, it helps that both sides have ruled out changes, so neither can claim victory if the deal includes examining possible savings from entitlements. Biden should propose a bipartisan commission to look at this and other options for fiscal restraint.

In the end, a deal will have to be done. The question is how much damage Democrats and Republicans cause before bringing themselves to admit it. After many wasted months, negotiations are about to begin. Better late than never.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

