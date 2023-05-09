Models covered by Hyundai and Kia anti-theft software update

About 8.3 million Hyundais and Kias dating to the 2011 model year can be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating an auto-theft outbreak across the U.S.
The wave of thefts began in 2021 and spread nationally as a result of instructional videos posted on TikTok and other social media sites. Some police departments report continued rampant thefts despite the automakers’ unveiling of anti-theft software nearly three months ago.
Here are the vehicles covered by the software upgrade:
Hyundai:
2018-2022 Accent
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2020 Elantra GT
2018-2022 Kona
2013-2022 Santa Fe
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2019 Santa Fe XL
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster
2020-2021 Venue
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
2020-2021 Palisade.
Kia:
2011-2022 Sportage
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2022 Sorento,
2011-2021 Forte
2020-2022 Soul,
2012-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona,
2021-2022 Seltos
2021-2022 K5.
Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model year vehicles were built without them.