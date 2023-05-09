Models covered by Hyundai and Kia anti-theft software update

The cars lack theft immobilizers, whereby computer chips in the car keys and the steering columns must recognize each other before the engines will start.

About 8.3 million Hyundais and Kias dating to the 2011 model year can be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating an auto-theft outbreak across the U.S.

The wave of thefts began in 2021 and spread nationally as a result of instructional videos posted on TikTok and other social media sites. Some police departments report continued rampant thefts despite the automakers’ unveiling of anti-theft software nearly three months ago.