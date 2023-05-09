Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The cruise industry is booming in what seems — at least on the surface — like a stark rejoinder to economic doomsayers. After all, if consumers are willing to fill city-sized party ships to ride waterslides, gamble and drink Bahama Mamas, how bad could the economy be? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the moment, not bad at all, actually. Cruise companies, which effectively closed their core businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, are back near record levels of passenger traffic, and customers are spending briskly at bars, restaurants and slot machines once they climb aboard. Industry group Cruise Lines International Association projects that cruise passenger volume will rise about 6% above 2019 levels.

And in earnings reports last week, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. both delighted investors with better-than-expected quarters and rosy updates on bookings in the first three months of the year, a period known as “wave season” because it marks a key window for reservations. Here’s how Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty put it on Thursday:

We knew that demand for our business was strong, but what has transpired was a record-breaking extended wave season that translated into robust bookings and meaningfully better prices.

Harry Sommer, incoming CEO of competitor Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., noted that the crisis roiling regional bank deposits hardly registered as a blip:

We were encouraged to see that even with the banking sector-driven financial market volatility in March, we did not experience any unusual booking or cancellation activity across any of our brands.

All of this sure sounds encouraging, but isn’t the economy supposed to be heading toward a recession? Someone clearly forgot to tell the people doing the Electric Slide on the lido deck, many of whom decided to splurge on the “deluxe” beverage package.

More than a year after the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates, the US economy is slowing from its feverish post-pandemic recovery. Job growth is cooling, household excess savings are starting to dwindle and surveys of bank loan officers suggest that credit is tightening. Meanwhile, the crisis among regional banks and the debt ceiling standoff add to the list of would-be catalysts that could theoretically upend the economic expansion. But anecdotes like the ones emerging from cruise ships seem to suggest that consumers, the engine of US growth, aren’t really packing it in.

At least some of that strength still reflects pent-up demand from the pandemic years. In 2020 through 2022, the global cruise industry hosted about one-third as many passengers as would have been the case otherwise. Instead of carrying 29.7 million passengers a year (based on 2019 levels), they carried about 5.8 million in 2020; 4.8 million in 2021; and some 20.4 million in 2022, according to CLIA data. For the most part, the drop-off reflected government-mandated closings (from March 2020 through mid-2021) and then the cautious resumption of travel from late 2021 through mid-2022, with many ships sailing at limited capacity during that period.

At the company level, you get a similar picture from “available passenger cruise days,” the industry’s measure of capacity over a given period. It’s essentially the number of cruise days multiplied by the number of available cabins times two (assuming two people per room.) Here’s how APCD looked for Royal Caribbean:

If everyone who didn’t cruise during the pandemic tried to catch up, that would be about 58 million oceangoing passengers — enough to pack ships for two years. Clearly, some of them already spent their cruise money on something else, but many are still playing catch-up.

In June 2021, I sailed as a Bloomberg journalist on the first cruise from a US port since the suspension of operations, and my wife and I went on another cruise for fun about a year later. Based on my grueling research from buffet lines and open-air dance parties, I can attest to the devotion of die-hard cruisers, some of whom have a pathological need to go on multiple trips a year. They will dig deep into their savings to ensure that they catch up.

The pent-up demand issue has been a feature of other industries, too. New cars, of course, are still selling and at higher prices (in part because there weren’t enough of them to buy during the pandemic). Residential real estate keeps appreciating despite much higher mortgage rates (again because the market has been so undersupplied). But the cruise industry takes the phenomenon to an extreme because the product essentially disappeared from the market for 15 months.

Clearly, there’s a risk of overextrapolating from all of this. The cruise industry won’t dictate the direction the US economy; it’s just a window into where consumers stand. A strong enough economic shock can certainly send the US into recession, but the pent-up demand stories across the economy mean that it will be that much harder to stop the US consumer.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

