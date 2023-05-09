Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The grim details of a massacre at a Texas mall this weekend only added to what the Associated Press is calling a “torrid pace for mass killings in 2023.” It was the third one in the US in about a week. Not only does it feel like shootings are happening more frequently in 2023, they are happening more frequently when compared with recent years. The Gun Violence Archive has documented a faster pace for mass shootings this year than at any point since 2014.

Only California has more deaths from mass shootings this year than Texas. Florida has the same amount, 17:

Nearly a fifth of the 17 shootings so far this year in Texas qualified as mass shootings:

Intentional shootings have been rising nationwide:

In Texas, many voters want more gun control. Half of 1,336 Texans surveyed by the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll in February said gun laws should be more strict:

Across the US, satisfaction with existing gun laws has been on a downward trend with members of both parties:

The type of weapon being used in mass shootings has changed as AR-15-style rifles have gained popularity. AR-15s are also relatively easy to obtain because few states outlaw them. Texas, for example, doesn’t have a ban:

In the aftermath of last weekend’s killing spree, the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives advanced a bill that would raise the age of legally purchasing a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. But judging by the thoughts-and-prayers statements of more senior Republican leaders in the state — including the governor — prospects for the bill becoming law appear dim. US senators from the state say they’re also grieving:

