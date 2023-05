Emergency medical crews were called around noon Monday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said. Gruesbeck was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death of Caes David Gruesbeck, 20, of Fort Wayne, has been ruled an accident, Allen County Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger said.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A worker who died after being hurt at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne suffered a blunt force injury, a coroner said Wednesday.

The death is under investigation, the sheriff’s department has said. Additional details about the death or what Gruesbeck was doing at the time have not been released.