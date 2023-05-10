Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was never big enough to be called a wave, and now it’s already receding. The trend that saw leftist governments win elections in several Latin American nations in the past several years suffered a blow with Sunday’s vote in Chile, when right-wing groups took decisive control of the complicated process of writing a new constitution. The election, won by a party that defends the legacy of Augusto Pinochet, puts the progressive agenda of President Gabriel Boric in serious trouble barely more than a year after he took power. It also positions Chile’s right for a return to power in the 2025 election.

It’s all bad news for Boric, at 37 the youngest elected leader in the world, whose election capped a period of strong popular demand for a new constitution initiated with the revolts of October 2019.

Once in office, however, the charismatic president discovered that Chileans were more interested in taming insecurity, inflation and unemployment than in constitutional reform. In the three and a half years since the start of the process, Chile went from overwhelmingly backing a constitutional rewrite, and picking a loose group of radicals and activists to lead it, to decisively rejecting their ideas and losing interest in the project. In Sunday’s vote, the party that got the most votes was the party that wants the least changes to the constitution.

One silver lining for Boric is that the election is over and the arcane process of constitutional revision — involving a commission of experts and a technical committee, as well as the constitutional council that was elected Sunday — will now take center stage. A referendum for a new charter is not scheduled until Dec. 17, giving Boric’s government time to focus on more day-to-day concerns and maybe even reap the benefit of an economy that’s showing signs of improving.

In the meantime, the process holds a lesson not only for Chile’s government but also for the left-wing parties currently in power in most of the region: Ideology and principles may help win elections and keep the bases mobilized, but in the end elected leaders are judged by the performance of the economy.

In that sense, the philosophical differences among the region’s various leftist leaders matter less than whether they can improve the living standards of their people, particularly in a region still reeling from the harsh effects of the pandemic.

The argument that Latin America was seeing a new “pink tide” akin to the one experienced early in the century was never convincing. First, because behind the leftist label were leaders of varied ideologies, from the modern European socialism of Boric to the grassroots-farmer movement of Pedro Castillo in Peru, who lasted 16 months in power. And second, because in most instances, these votes represented anti-incumbent sentiment against the governments in power during the pandemic. It’s also worth noting that several of these elections — in Colombia, Brazil and Peru, for instance — were decided by the slightest of margins.

Chile’s vote comes only a week after the conservative Colorado party retained power in Paraguay. And in the region’s main presidential election this year, in Argentina, the leftist Peronist alliance currently in power is to expected to lose. The notion that the left is the dominant force in politics — not only in Chile but in Latin America — has always been an oversimplification.

