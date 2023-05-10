A.k.a. Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $140 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $575 million to $605 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 39 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.25.
