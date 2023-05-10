Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. — LIVONIA, Mich. — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The company posted revenue of $420.7 million in the period.
Alta Equipment shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.19, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.
_____
