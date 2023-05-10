American States Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $161.4 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

American States Water shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.13, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.