American States Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — SAN DIMAS, Calif. — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $34.4 million.
American States Water shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.13, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.
