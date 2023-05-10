Associated Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Associated Capital shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.50, a fall of 9.5% in the last 12 months.