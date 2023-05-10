Ballard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia — BURNABY, British Columbia — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first quarter.
The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 million.
The company’s shares closed at $4.41. A year ago, they were trading at $6.92.
