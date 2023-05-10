Brink's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3 million.
Brink’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.95 billion.
Brink’s shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.
