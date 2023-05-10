Camtek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2 million.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.
Camtek shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT