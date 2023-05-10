CareDx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRISBANE, Calif. — BRISBANE, Calif. — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80 million.

CareDx shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.59, a drop of 63% in the last 12 months.

