Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.6 million.
The specialty drug company posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83 million.
Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.
