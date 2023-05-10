Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $866.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869.1 million.

Cheesecake Factory shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.75, a decrease of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.