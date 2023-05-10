Cheesecake Factory: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $866.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869.1 million.
Cheesecake Factory shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.75, a decrease of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.
