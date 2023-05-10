Coherent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. — SAXONBURG, Pa. — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.
The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 43 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Coherent expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.08 billion to $5.15 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR