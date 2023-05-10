Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

Crescent Capital BDC shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.69, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.