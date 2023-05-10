Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.8 million.
The company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.
Crescent Capital BDC shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.69, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.
