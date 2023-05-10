DoubleVerify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.2 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $135 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $557 million to $569 million.

