Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million.
The cash access products company posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.4 million.
Everi Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.66 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRI