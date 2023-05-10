Excelerate Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.8 million.
The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE