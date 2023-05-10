First Advantage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $175.5 million in the period.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

