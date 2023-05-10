Genpact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $106.1 million.
The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.64 billion to $4.71 billion.
