Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.5 million.
