Inspired Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $200,000 in its first quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $66 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65 million.
