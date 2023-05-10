Jazz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.4 million.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $892.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.1 million.
Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion.
