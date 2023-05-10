Jazz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.95 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.26 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $892.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.1 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion.

