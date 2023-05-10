MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. — VONORE, Tenn. — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.
The sport boats maker posted revenue of $166.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $656 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT