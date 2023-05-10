MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VONORE, Tenn. — VONORE, Tenn. — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22.5 million. The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $166.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $656 million.

