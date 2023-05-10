Nextracker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $518.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $493.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

