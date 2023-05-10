Nextracker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.
The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $518.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $493.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.
Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXT