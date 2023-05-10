Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $571 million.
The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.67 billion.
Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.
