Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 10, 2023 at 6:07 p.m. EDT

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $571 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.67 billion.

Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

